President of Kazakhstan receives credentials of U.S. and Bulgarian ambassadors

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 9. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives credentials from the newly appointed ambassadors of the U.S. and Bulgaria, Julie Stafft and Georgi Vodenski, respectively, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

During his meeting with the Bulgarian ambassador, President Tokayev extended warm regards to Bulgarian President Rumen Radev. He underscored the significant impetus that President Radev's visit to Kazakhstan the previous year had provided to the strengthening of bilateral ties between the two nations.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to further enhancing our cooperation with your esteemed country. We will endeavor to expand our collaboration in both political and economic spheres,” Tokayev remarked.

In discussing U.S.-Kazakhstan relations, President Tokayev reflected on the productive visit he made to the United States last November, highlighting its cordial and fruitful nature.

“We engaged in a meaningful and constructive dialogue with President Donald Trump. Recently, we also held an insightful phone conversation addressing various aspects of our bilateral partnership. I am grateful for the invitation to attend the forthcoming G20 summit in the United States later this year. We will continue to work diligently to sustain and deepen our strategic cooperation across a range of sectors,” President Tokayev added.