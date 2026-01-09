Tajikistan’s Roshtqala wraps up key socio-economic growth initiative

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 9. The implementation of a five-year socio-economic development program has been completed in Tajikistan’s Roshtqala district, Trend reports via the Tajik Ministry of Energy and Water Resources.

This was announced by Minister of Energy and Water Resources Daler Juma at a meeting reviewing the district’s socio-economic development.

Officials highlighted the completion of the 2021–2025 socio-economic development program and discussed ongoing preparations for the forthcoming 35th anniversary of the country’s independence.

Currently, the district is implementing a comprehensive plan encompassing 206 activities, which include both the construction and modernization of key industrial and social infrastructure projects.

The Minister emphasized that, in 2026, which has been designated the Year of Expanded Beautification and Development Works, priority will be given to the completion of ongoing investment projects and the commissioning of remaining facilities in advance of the anniversary celebrations.