Kazakhstan set to compensate local manufacturers for railway transport costs

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 9. Kazakh producers will be reimbursed for their railway transportation costs, Trend reports, citing the country’s Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development.

This is reflected in the changes made to the "Rules for Providing State Support Measures for Promoting Processed Goods, Works, and Services of Kazakh Origin on the Domestic Market."

The adjustments enable domestic companies to receive compensation for transportation expenses associated with the movement of priority goods by railway within Kazakhstan. The maximum compensation can reach up to 10,000 monthly calculation indicators (MCIs), equivalent to approximately 43.25 million tenge ($84,649). Before these amendments, state support for domestic railway transportation had not been implemented in the country.

The ministry emphasized that the new measures aim to reduce transportation costs for manufacturers, enhance the competitiveness of Kazakh products, and boost the share of domestic content in local goods.

Additionally, the government has significantly increased the reimbursement for international product certification costs. Previously, companies could receive up to 3,000 MCI, but now they are eligible for up to 15,000 MCI, equivalent to 65 million tenge (around $127,219). The ministry reminded that international certifications allow Kazakh companies to participate in tenders for multinational organizations and expand their export opportunities.

Furthermore, the requirements regarding tax dynamics has been eased, companies registered for less than seven years (previously three years) are no longer required to demonstrate annual tax growth to qualify for support.