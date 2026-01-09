Azerbaijan approves official mascot of Baku-Khankendi Cycling Race

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. The official mascot of the Baku-Khankendi Azerbaijan Cycling Race has been approved, a source in the Azerbaijan Cycling Federation told Trend.

The federation has chosen the Karabakh horse, which symbolizes the country's national and spiritual values, strength and endurance, as the mascot of the race.

The federation has announced a competition for the mascot of the above race.

The competition aims to create a memorable mascot that presents the image of the Karabakh horse with a modern design approach, reflecting the dynamism of cycling and the cultural heritage of Azerbaijan.

The Baku-Khankendi race will be held on May 10-14.