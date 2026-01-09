Al-Nasr and Arkadag Football Clubs are to play historic match (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. A unique football match will take place in Ashgabat on February 11, 2026.

Al-Nasr Football Club will visit Turkmenistan for the first time to face the national champion, Arkadag FC, in the Round of 1/8 of the Asian Football Confederation Cup 2. The game will be held at the Olympic Village Stadium.

This match is expected to be a significant event for football fans in Turkmenistan.

Al-Nasr FC, coached by Cristiano Ronaldo, will play Arkadag FC, which has established itself as one of the leading clubs in Central Asia. V.Bayramov is the head coach of Arkadag FC.

Founded in 2023, FC Arkadag have quickly established themselves at the top of Turkmen football. The club has already won two domestic doubles, capturing both the league title and the national cup twice. Their rapid rise continued in 2025, when they finished first in the AFC Cup 3, earning promotion to the higher-tier AFC Cup 2.

In their debut campaign at this level, Arkadag have progressed confidently to the Round of 1/16. The club also claimed its first international trophy in May 2025, defeating Cambodia’s Svay Rieng in the AFC Challenge League final - a result that underlined their growing competitiveness on the continental stage.

For Al Nasr FC, the trip to Ashgabat adds another chapter to their continental campaign. With a squad featuring international stars and a strong recent record in Asian competitions, the Saudi side will be aiming to secure a decisive away result.

Football remains the most popular sport in Turkmenistan. The visit of one of the Asia’s most renowned Clubs is seen as a significant milestone for the development of football in the country.