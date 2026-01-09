Azerbaijan updates registry of protected historical and cultural monuments

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. Azerbaijan has introduced amendments to the resolution titled “On Approval of the Classification by Significance Level of Immovable Historical and Cultural Monuments Placed Under State Protection in the Territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” Trend reports.

The revised resolution, signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov, updates official records following the renaming of locations where architectural monuments of national importance are situated in the Khojavend, Khojaly, Tovuz, Julfa, Ordubad, Aghjabadi, and Jalilabad districts.

The above resolution's goal is to classify cultural heritage structures into world, national, and local significance. This classification follows international standards and is required by Article 7 of the Law on the Protection of Historical and Cultural Monuments. It also provides legal protections, conservation measures, and usage phrases for each category, with stronger rules for important monuments. The text also emphasizes the state's role in protecting these monuments and describes a method for revising categorization lists after new discoveries or status changes. This law is essential for managing Azerbaijan's cultural heritage.

