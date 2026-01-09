Tajikistan boosts regional development with new infrastructure projects
The commissioning of the Sebzor Hydropower Plant is expected to strengthen regional energy security, reduce supply constraints for households and businesses, and support long-term economic activity in the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy