Azerbaijani oil increases in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF basis, went up by $1.04, or 1.61%, on January 8 from the previous level, coming in at $65.64 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude increased by $1.06, or 1.69%, to $63.86 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude rose by $1, or 3.09%, to $33.33 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea grew by $1.04, or 1.68%, to $62.93 per barrel

Azerbaijan’s 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.

