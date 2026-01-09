UN unveils inflation forecast for Tajikistan’s economy
Photo: National Statistics Committee
The United Nations expects consumer price growth in Tajikistan to remain moderate in the coming years, supported by stable remittance inflows that continue to underpin domestic demand.
