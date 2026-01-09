Uzbekneftegaz, China's Himile strike deal on compressor equipment supply

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 9. Uzbekneftegaz and China’s Himile Mechanical Manufacturing Co., Ltd have reached agreements to reduce delivery times for compressor units and to expand cooperation on other prospective projects, Trend reports via the Uzbek company.

The agreements were reached during a meeting between Uzbekneftegaz Chairman of the Board Abdugani Sanginov and the Vice President of Himile Mechanical Manufacturing Co., Ltd, which operates in China’s oil and gas, chemical, and mechanical engineering sectors.

During the discussions, the parties explored potential collaboration concerning the provision of compressor units for small compressor station projects slated for implementation in 2026. These projects are set to take place at the Zevardi, South Urtabulok, and Kultak fields, which are managed by the Mubarek Oil and Gas Production Directorate. Negotiations are currently in progress for the contractual delivery of 23 small compressor units to support these initiatives.

The commissioning of these small compressor stations is anticipated to stabilize natural gas production at the aforementioned fields, thereby facilitating a more efficient and extensive development of the existing hydrocarbon reserves.

Himile, a company operating state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities spanning 250,000 square meters in Shandong Province, China, employs over 6,000 highly skilled professionals. The company specializes in the design and manufacture of compressor station equipment, pressure vessels, heat exchangers, and process equipment tailored for the oil, gas, and chemical industries. Himile supplies its products to more than 60 countries worldwide, including Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia, and Germany.