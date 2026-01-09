Uzbekistan increases global payment reach with UZCARD-Discover deal

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 9. Uzbek national payment system UZCARD and Discover Network have announced a strategic alliance aimed at expanding global payment acceptance in Uzbekistan, Trend reports via UZCARD.

The partnership aims to enhance international payment capabilities for cardholders while expanding access to global payment services throughout the country.

As part of this collaboration, Discover Network gains entry to the Uzbek market through integration with UZCARD’s infrastructure. This integration allows holders of Discover Network and Diners Club International cards to make purchases and withdraw cash across UZCARD’s extensive network of point-of-sale (POS) terminals and ATMs nationwide.

Together, Discover Network and Diners Club International are integral components of a global payment ecosystem, encompassing over 378 million cards worldwide, with acceptance in more than 190 countries and territories.

Notably, the volume of transactions conducted with UZCARD co-branded cards outside Uzbekistan saw a significant increase of 318% in the third quarter of 2025, compared to the same period in 2022.