Azerbaijan announces winners in Greco-Roman wrestling (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. The Azerbaijan Greco-Roman and Freestyle Wrestling Championships are ongoing, Trend reports.

On the third day of the competition, the prize winners in Greco-Roman wrestling were determined in the 60, 67, 77, 87, and 130 kg weight categories.

In the 60 kg category, Aykhan Javadov (Absheron, Ministry of Internal Affairs) claimed the gold medal. Ziyad Zeynalov (Neftchi) finished second, while Nihad Guluzade and Murad Mamedov (both Neftchi) won bronze medals.

The 67 kg weight class was won by Farid Khalilov (Sumgayit Tehsil, Neftchi). Mahmud Shukyurzade (MOIK, Lankaran) took silver, and Mahmud Gasimzade (Neftchi) along with Murad Aliyev (AHITA) secured bronze medals.

In the 77 kg category, Senan Suleymanov (Neftchi) won first place. Ravan Nuriyev (Sumgayit-Tehsil, Neftchi) earned the silver medal. The bronze medals went to Nihad Mammadli (Ministry of Internal Affairs, ROIL) and Davud Mammadov (Neftchi).

Islam Abbasov (Neftchi) emerged victorious in the 87 kg division. Lachin Valiyev (Neftchi) took second place, while Abdulla Hasanov (AHITA) and Said Akhundzade (Sumgayit Tehsil) finished third.

In the 130 kg weight class, Beka Kandelaki (Neftchi) won the gold medal. Sarkhan Mamedov (Neftchi) claimed silver, and Mazaim Mardanov along with Aykhan Mardanov (Mywrestling, Shamkir) earned bronze medals.