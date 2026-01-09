Heydar Aliyev Foundation initiative delivers new school in Azerbaijan's Ujar (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. A newly constructed school building in Azerbaijan's Ujar city, built on the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, has been put into operation, Trend reports.

The new building of Ujar City Secondary School No. 2 replaces the former facility constructed between 1958 and 1960, which had become unusable due to severe deterioration over time. The foundation launched construction of a modern school designed to serve 720 students.

The school, completed in December 2025, consists of three floors and five blocks. Classrooms, subject rooms, and laboratories are fully equipped with the necessary furniture, equipment, and teaching aids. Facilities available to students and teachers include classrooms, physics, chemistry, and biology laboratories, computer rooms, military training, medical and labor training rooms, a library, a buffet and cafeteria, assembly and sports halls, as well as an outdoor sports ground, all aimed at ensuring a high-quality learning environment. Landscaping and greening works have also been carried out in the schoolyard.

