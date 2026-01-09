Turkmenistan, India discuss high-level visits and enhanced diplomatic ties

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 9. Turkmenistan and India are considering the organization of high-level visits and political consultations in the near future as part of efforts to advance bilateral relations, Trend reports via Turkmen MFA.

The issue was discussed at a meeting between Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of India to Turkmenistan Bandaru Wilsonbabu, held on January 8.

In the course of the talks, the sides exchanged views on the further development of Turkmen-Indian cooperation in political and diplomatic affairs, trade and economic ties, as well as cultural and humanitarian interaction.

The diplomats also reviewed the possibility of reciprocal visits by the heads of the foreign ministries of the two countries and discussed a preliminary agenda for upcoming political consultations at the level of deputy foreign ministers.

The meeting also addressed draft documents planned for signing during forthcoming bilateral meetings and visits.