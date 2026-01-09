Turkmenistan set to expand UN footprint in strategic co-op push

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 9. Turkmenistan is aiming to expand the presence of offices of United Nations specialized agencies, structural units, and programs in the country as part of broader cooperation with the organization, Trend reports via Turkmen MFA.

The matter was addressed during a meeting between Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister, Rashid Meredov, and the UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan, Dmitry Shlapachenko, which took place on January 8 in Ashgabat.

During the discussions, the sides also focused on preparations for the new Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework for the 2026-2030 period, while also reviewing the outcomes of the previous framework for 2021-2025. They also examined a range of ongoing projects and initiatives being implemented under the existing bilateral and regional agreements.

Furthermore, the parties deliberated on plans for upcoming joint events, including a conference in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, training sessions for young diplomats, and other cooperative initiatives aimed at furthering their shared goals.