Kyrgyzstan expands agro-processing and logistics infrastructure
Photo: Cabinet of the Ministers of Kyrgyzstan
The expansion of agro-processing and logistics infrastructure is strengthening Kyrgyzstan’s agricultural value chains, supporting employment growth and improving the sector’s contribution to economic diversification and domestic supply resilience.
