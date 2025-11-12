Russia, Kazakhstan agree to progressively increase TITR's capabilities

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 12. Russia and Kazakhstan have agreed to gradually expand the capabilities of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR or Middle Corridor), President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

Tokayev made the remark in a statement to the media following the talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Tokayev also noted that the two countries have agreed to systematically enhance transport corridors such as the North-South route, as well as railway lines like Ayagoz-Bakhti, Dostyk-Moyynty, and several other projects.

In addition, during the negotiations, the sides emphasized the importance of improving cross-border logistics infrastructure and optimizing the operations of border crossing points. Tokayev highlighted that the countries are committed to further collaboration to advance the promising Transaltai Dialogue initiative.

He noted that this platform aims to serve as an effective venue for expanding cooperation between Kazakhstan, Russia, China, and Mongolia, fostering an atmosphere of good neighborliness and mutual benefit.

