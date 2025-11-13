COP30 adopts Belém Communiqué on climate and peace cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13.​ The Annual High-Level Dialogue of the Baku Climate and Peace Action Hub (Baku Hub), a leading initiative of COP29, was held within the framework of COP30 on November 12, Trend reports.

The event was jointly organized by the Green Climate Fund (GCF) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The meeting brought together ministers from the member states of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), senior government officials, representatives of United Nations agencies, and international financial institutions. The primary goal of the event was to further advance the global agenda linking climate change and peace.

Baku Call on Climate Action for Peace, Relief, and Recovery

Delivering the opening speech, COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev stated that the Baku Hub, established during COP29, has laid the foundation for a new stage of cooperation between climate action, peace, and stability. Presenting the Hub, Ambassador at Large and Senior Adviser to the COP29 Chief Negotiator for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Elshad Iskandarov, noted that it has already begun implementing pilot projects in countries affected by climate and conflict, based on innovative models. He emphasized that entrusting this mission to the Baku Hub reflects international partners’ confidence in Azerbaijan’s reliable foreign policy and climate diplomacy.

Mafalda Duarte, Executive Director of the GCF, expressed full support for the Baku Hub, stressing that the initiative has become an essential international mechanism linking climate finance with peace and resilience outcomes while enhancing assistance to vulnerable nations.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Yalchin Rafiyev expressed hope that the Hub would play a vital role in implementing another of Azerbaijan’s key initiatives, the “Baku to Belém Roadmap.”

During the event, Memorandums of Understanding were signed between the Baku Hub and the Ministry of Environment, Biodiversity and Climate Action of Guinea-Bissau, as well as the Ministry of Environment, Climate and Natural Resources of The Gambia, to establish Joint Working Groups for the first pilot projects.

Before the signing ceremony, climate ministers from Gambia and Fiji, along with senior government representatives from Guinea-Bissau, Iraq, and Malawi, praised the rapid emergence of the Baku Hub as a key platform for global cooperation. They expressed gratitude to the Government of Azerbaijan and the COP29 Presidency for their leadership in advancing international peace and for their continued support to vulnerable countries.

Following the event, participants adopted the Belém Communiqué of the Baku Hub’s High-Level Dialogue.

