Azerbaijan's Khankendi hosts final stage of “In Footsteps of Victory” cycling tour (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12.​ The final stage of the “Karabakh Cycling Tour - In the Footsteps of Victory” project, organized by the “Young Professional Cyclists Club” Public Union, was held in Khankendi on November 12, the Public Relations Department of the Restoration, Construction and Management Service in Khankendi, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts told Trend.

The main goal of the race is to promote a healthy lifestyle among youth, support the development of sports in liberated territories, and contribute to the socio-economic revival of Karabakh.

The final stage, held at Victory Square in Khankendi, welcomed participants, including Elchin Yusubov, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Khankendi, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts. Among the participants was National Hero and General-Colonel Madad Guliyev, Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of Azerbaijan.

The event emphasized that the project is not just a sports competition, but also a symbol of Azerbaijan’s statehood traditions, national unity, and victory.

Representatives of the “Young Professional Cyclists Club” noted that such events will continue in the future, promoting cycling across Azerbaijan and encouraging youth toward a healthy lifestyle.

Active participants received certificates of appreciation upon the event’s completion.

