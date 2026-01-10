Tajikistan reviews 2025 performance of national power transmission company

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 10. At Shabaqahoi Intiqoli Barq Open Joint Stock Company, a final meeting summarizing the company’s activities for 2025 was held with the participation of the Minister of Energy and Water Resources of the Republic of Tajikistan, Daler Juma, Trend reports via the Tajik Ministry of Energy and Water Resources.

The meeting was attended by a representative of the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Jamshed Bobozoda, the company’s Director General, Mirzo Mahmudzoada, heads of branch offices; representatives of relevant sectoral bodies; and responsible employees of the company.

In accordance with the agenda, the Deputy Director General of the company and other responsible officials presented reports on the company’s production and financial performance indicators.

During the meeting, the Minister of Energy and Water Resources focused on key sectoral issues and issued specific instructions to the management and staff of the company regarding the reduction of the load on electrical substations, ensuring their stable operation during the winter period, reducing the level of electricity losses, as well as the timely implementation of investment projects, including the "Reconnection to the Unified Energy System of Central Asia" project and the “Reconstruction of the Sughd Power Transmission Network / Expansion of the Sughd Power Transmission Network” project.