UN foresees continued growth in Tajikistan through investment and remittances
Photo: Artificial intelligence
Steady remittance inflows, higher gold prices, and ongoing infrastructure and tourism development are expected to underpin Tajikistan’s economic growth in the coming years, according to the UN’s latest outlook.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy