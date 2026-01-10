Uzbekistan’s AMMC achieves notable localization outcomes in 2025
Photo: AMMC
Uzbekistan’s Almalyk Mining and Metallurgical Complex significantly reduced its reliance on imports in 2025, delivering substantial foreign currency savings through localization, import substitution, and expanded industrial cooperation.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy