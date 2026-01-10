Azerbaijan estimates Japanese investments in its economy for 9M2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. The volume of Japan's foreign direct investments (FDI) in Azerbaijan amounted to $172 million during the first nine months of 2025.

The data obtained by Trend from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) shows that this figure decreased by $8.5 million, or 4.7%, compared to the same period in 2024 ($180.6 million).

During the reporting period, the share of FDI from Japan in the total volume of FDI in Azerbaijan was 3.6%.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan invested $12 million in Japan's economy during the reporting timeframe, which is $6.4 million, or 34.7%, less than in the same period in the preceding year ($18.45 million).

Azerbaijani investments in Japan made up 0.6% of the total volume of FDI.



Azerbaijan’s economy pulled in $4.7 billion in FDI during the first nine months of 2025, showing an uptick of $213.48 million, or 4.7%, compared to the same stretch last year.

Meanwhile, the volume of FDI directed from Azerbaijan to the foreign economy during the reporting period amounted to $2 billion, which is $658 million, or 47.7%, more than in the first nine months of 2024.