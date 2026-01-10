Uzbekistan, China discuss cooperation in ecology and green economy

Photo: The Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 10. Uzbekistan and China discussed prospects for cooperation in ecology, sustainable development, and the green economy, Trend reports via the Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan.

The discussions took place during a meeting between the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to Uzbekistan, Yu Jun, and Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan Umid Abidkhadjaev.

During the meeting, the parties reviewed opportunities for advancing environmentally oriented projects, introducing innovative approaches to environmental protection, and implementing measures to reduce air pollution, accelerate greening initiatives, and improve the overall environmental situation.

Particular attention was paid to issues related to land degradation and desertification, the preservation of soil fertility, and the rational use of natural resources.

In this context, the Chinese side shared its experience in implementing similar projects in northwestern regions of China, including Gansu Province, as well as technologies for sand stabilization (sand-fixation grids) and their impact on improving environmental conditions in desert and semi-desert areas.

The parties also discussed ways to enhance the effectiveness of economic mechanisms and to develop sustainable institutional solutions based on best international practices.

Following the meeting, the sides agreed to further deepen cooperation and expand the exchange of expert knowledge aimed at implementing joint projects in the green economy and environmentally sustainable development.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan’s trade turnover with China reached $14.6 billion from January through November 2025, firmly consolidating China’s position as the country’s largest trading partner.

