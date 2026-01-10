SCB Dayhanbank tops Turkmenistan ATM network in Jan.2026

As of early 2026, SCB Dayhanbank operates the largest share of ATMs in Turkmenistan, followed by SCB Turkmenistan and JSCB Turkmenbashi, while smaller banks manage a limited number, reflecting uneven access to banking services across the country.

