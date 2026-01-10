Azerbaijan opens tender for survey of Baku TV Tower's engineering, communication systems
Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting CJSC has announced a tender for surveying engineering and communication systems, including fire safety, and preparing technical specifications and designs for the Baku TV Tower complex. Proposals must be submitted by the specified deadline, with the tender packages being opened at that time.
