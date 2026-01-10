Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Arzu Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva visit Shelter and Social Rehabilitation Institution for Vulnerable Groups

Politics Materials 10 January 2026 12:41 (UTC +04:00)
Arzu Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva visit Shelter and Social Rehabilitation Institution for Vulnerable Groups (PHOTO)
Photo: AZERTAC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. Arzu Aliyeva, Head of the Baku Media Center, and Alena Aliyeva visited the department for visually impaired individuals at the Shelter and Social Rehabilitation Institution for Vulnerable Groups operating under the Social Services Agency of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population, Trend reports.

They first watched an artistic and musical performance with the participation of the children receiving treatment at the department. Subsequently, they familiarized themselves with the activity of the department, touring the medical, psychological-support, and spatial orientation rooms.

During the visit, the children also presented the guests with handmade keepsakes.

Arzu Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva visit Shelter and Social Rehabilitation Institution for Vulnerable Groups (PHOTO)
