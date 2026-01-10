Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Belarus, Turkmenistan consider resuming direct air flights

Economy Materials 10 January 2026 11:39 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Turkmenistan Airlines

Aman Bakiyev
ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 10. Belarus and Turkmenistan are considering the resumption of direct air flights between the two countries, Trend reports via the Belarus embassy in Turkmenistan.

The issue was discussed on January 8, 2026, during a meeting in Ashgabat between the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Turkmenistan, Stanislav Chepurny, and Turkmenistan’s Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers in charge of culture, tourism, and media, Bahar Seyidova.

Earlier, Turkmenistan and Japan reached an agreement to intensify efforts to launch direct flights between the countries.

