Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 100.1 manat ($58.8), or 1.3%, over the week,Trend reports.
The weighted average price of one ounce of gold rose by 11.2 manat ($6.59), or 0.1%, compared to the previous week, and amounted to 7,558 manat ($4,445).
|
Gold ounce value change
|
December 29
|
7,675 manat ($4,514)
|
January 5
|
7,488 manat ($4,404)
|
December 30
|
7,419 manat ($4,363)
|
January 6
|
7,594 manat ($4,466)
|
December 31
|
-
|
January 7
|
7,589 manat ($4,463)
|
January 1
|
-
|
January 8
|
7,532 manat ($4,429)
|
January 2
|
-
|
January 9
|
7,588 manat ($4,462)
|
Average weekly rate
|
7,547 manat ($4,438)
|
Average weekly rate
|
7,558 manat ($4,445)
This week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan rose by 1.83 manat ($1.08), or 6.7%. The average price of one ounce of silver was 131.1 manat ($77.1), which is 0.80 manat ($0.47), or 0.6%, more than the previous week.
|
|
December 29
|
135.6 manat ($79.7)
|
January 5
|
128.3 manat ($75.4)
|
December 30
|
126.6 manat ($74.4)
|
January 6
|
133.7 manat ($78.6)
|
December 31
|
-
|
January 7
|
135.3 manat ($79.5)
|
January 1
|
-
|
January 8
|
131.9 manat ($77.5)
|
January 2
|
-
|
January 9
|
130.2 manat ($76.5)
|
Average weekly rate
|
131.1 manat ($77.1)
|
Average weekly rate
|
131.9 manat ($77.5)
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan increased by 93.2 manat ($54.8), or 2.5%. The average price of one ounce of platinum went down by 38.6 manat ($22.7), or 1%, compared to the previous week, and amounted to 3,872 manat ($2,277).
|
Platinum ounce value change
|
December 29
|
4,137 manat ($2,433)
|
January 5
|
3,731 manat ($2,194)
|
December 30
|
3,684 manat ($2,166)
|
January 6
|
3,964 manat ($2,331)
|
December 31
|
-
|
January 7
|
3,972 manat ($2,336)
|
January 1
|
-
|
January 8
|
3,867 manat ($2,274)
|
January 2
|
-
|
January 9
|
3,824 manat ($2,249)
|
Average weekly rate
|
3,910 manat ($2,299)
|
Average weekly rate
|
3,872 manat ($2,277)
During the week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan decreased by 204.5 manat ($120.2), or 7.2%. The average price of one ounce of palladium went up by 51.6 manat ($30.3), or 1.8%, compared to the previous week, and amounted to 2,970 manat ($1,746).
|
Palladium ounce value change
|
December 29
|
3,072 manat ($1,806)
|
January 5
|
2,844 manat ($1,672)
|
December 30
|
2,765 manat ($1,626)
|
January 6
|
2,969 manat ($1,746)
|
December 31
|
-
|
January 7
|
3,012 manat ($1,771)
|
January 1
|
-
|
January 8
|
2,977 manat ($1,750)
|
January 2
|
-
|
January 9
|
3,049 manat ($1,793)
|
Average weekly rate
|
2,919 manat ($1,716)
|
Average weekly rate
|
2,970 manat ($1,746)
*Due to the public holidays in Azerbaijan from December 31, 2025, through January 1 and 2, 2026, the exchange rate for those days wasn't disclosed.
