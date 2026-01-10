Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 100.1 manat ($58.8), or 1.3%, over the week,Trend reports.

The weighted average price of one ounce of gold rose by 11.2 manat ($6.59), or 0.1%, compared to the previous week, and amounted to 7,558 manat ($4,445).

Gold ounce value change December 29 7,675 manat ($4,514) January 5 7,488 manat ($4,404) December 30 7,419 manat ($4,363) January 6 7,594 manat ($4,466) December 31 - January 7 7,589 manat ($4,463) January 1 - January 8 7,532 manat ($4,429) January 2 - January 9 7,588 manat ($4,462) Average weekly rate 7,547 manat ($4,438) Average weekly rate 7,558 manat ($4,445)

This week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan rose by 1.83 manat ($1.08), or 6.7%. The average price of one ounce of silver was 131.1 manat ($77.1), which is 0.80 manat ($0.47), or 0.6%, more than the previous week.

Silver ounce value change December 29 135.6 manat ($79.7) January 5 128.3 manat ($75.4) December 30 126.6 manat ($74.4) January 6 133.7 manat ($78.6) December 31 - January 7 135.3 manat ($79.5) January 1 - January 8 131.9 manat ($77.5) January 2 - January 9 130.2 manat ($76.5) Average weekly rate 131.1 manat ($77.1) Average weekly rate 131.9 manat ($77.5)

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan increased by 93.2 manat ($54.8), or 2.5%. The average price of one ounce of platinum went down by 38.6 manat ($22.7), or 1%, compared to the previous week, and amounted to 3,872 manat ($2,277).

Platinum ounce value change December 29 4,137 manat ($2,433) January 5 3,731 manat ($2,194) December 30 3,684 manat ($2,166) January 6 3,964 manat ($2,331) December 31 - January 7 3,972 manat ($2,336) January 1 - January 8 3,867 manat ($2,274) January 2 - January 9 3,824 manat ($2,249) Average weekly rate 3,910 manat ($2,299) Average weekly rate 3,872 manat ($2,277)

During the week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan decreased by 204.5 manat ($120.2), or 7.2%. The average price of one ounce of palladium went up by 51.6 manat ($30.3), or 1.8%, compared to the previous week, and amounted to 2,970 manat ($1,746).

Palladium ounce value change December 29 3,072 manat ($1,806) January 5 2,844 manat ($1,672) December 30 2,765 manat ($1,626) January 6 2,969 manat ($1,746) December 31 - January 7 3,012 manat ($1,771) January 1 - January 8 2,977 manat ($1,750) January 2 - January 9 3,049 manat ($1,793) Average weekly rate 2,919 manat ($1,716) Average weekly rate 2,970 manat ($1,746)

*Due to the public holidays in Azerbaijan from December 31, 2025, through January 1 and 2, 2026, the exchange rate for those days wasn't disclosed.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel