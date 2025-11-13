Estonian president to pay state visit to Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 13. Estonian President Alar Karis will pay a state visit to Kazakhstan on November 17-19, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

In Astana, the Presidents will engage in high-level talks to assess and promote prospects for bilateral cooperation.

Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan reported that Karis will be accompanied by a large delegation, including representatives from business, education, and culture.

Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev, during a meeting with the Ambassador of Estonia to Kazakhstan, Jaap Ora, expressed confidence that the visit would mark an important milestone in Kazakh-Estonian relations and open new opportunities for joint projects in areas such as digitalization, transport and logistics, education, and innovation.