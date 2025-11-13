Central Asia, Azerbaijan agree to deepen industrial and investment co-op

Photo: The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 13. At the inaugural session of the Council of Ministers of Trade and Investment of the Central Asian countries and Azerbaijan, the participants reached a consensus to broaden industrial collaboration, advance joint manufacturing initiatives, and implement novel mechanisms for investment partnerships, Trend reports via the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade (MIIT) of Uzbekistan.

These commitments were enshrined in a joint communiqué signed following the discussions.

The meeting, held in Tashkent, was attended by the heads of the trade and investment ministries of Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Azerbaijan, along with representatives of Kyrgyzstan’s diplomatic mission..

The participants emphasized the critical need to further streamline customs and border procedures, harmonize transport and logistics infrastructure, and establish industrial hubs capable of integrating production value chains across regional economies.

Particular focus was placed on enhancing industrial cooperation, jointly developing raw material and technological capacities, and boosting the export of high-value-added finished products.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and the countries of Central Asia and Azerbaijan rose by 10 percent in the first nine months of 2025, reaching $5.5 billion.