Russia, Tajikistan explore ways to deepen parliamentary and cultural ties

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, November 13. Russia and Tajikistan discussed ways to deepen interparliamentary cooperation and strengthen cultural and humanitarian ties, Trend reports citing Russia's Federation Council.

The discussions were held during a meeting between Valentina Matvienko, Chairwoman of the Federation Council of Russia, and Rustami Emomali, Chairman of the Parliament of Tajikistan, ahead of the autumn session of the Interparliamentary Assembly of CIS Member Nations.

Matvienko thanked her Tajik counterpart for hosting off-site meetings of the Council and IPA sessions during Tajikistan’s CIS Presidency and for the warm reception of the Russian delegation.

Emomali, in turn, highlighted the steady development of parliamentary cooperation and the broadening of bilateral ties between the two countries.

The sides emphasized the importance of continued dialogue and collaboration across a wide range of mutual interests.

A regular session of the Interparliamentary Assembly of the Member Nations of the Commonwealth of Independent States (IPA CIS) is scheduled to take place in Dushanbe on November 13–14. The meeting will convene parliamentary delegations from Tajikistan, the Russian Federation, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan. Heads of parliament and members from the participating states are expected to deliberate on matters pertaining to the strengthening of interstate cooperation, the enhancement of the legislative framework, and the promotion of regional security.