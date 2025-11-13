U.S. adherent opines on opening of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints office in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. We are happy to be in Azerbaijan, said David Bednar, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, during the opening of the Church’s office in Baku, Trend reports.

He thanked Ramin Mammadov, Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations of Azerbaijan, for his support and assistance in the recognition and registration process of the Church.

"We love God, and we love and serve all our brothers and sisters. I cannot express how happy we are to be here in Azerbaijan. So thank you, and we are grateful that all of you are here with us today," he said.

The opening ceremony was attended by Mammadov, Bednar, Jack Gerard, member of the "Quorum of the Seventy" and First Counselor of the Central Europe Regional Office, Miles Hansen, President and Chairman of the Sterling Foundation, and Paul Pickard, member of the "Quorum of the Seventy" for Central Europe and Eurasia.

Today, Azerbaijan's Baku has hosted the opening of the U.S. Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ office. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was formally registered in Azerbaijan in 2024.

