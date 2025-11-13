U.S. imposes new sanctions on entities supporting Iran’s weapons programs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. The United States imposed sanctions on 32 entities and individuals across Iran, China, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, Türkiye, India, and other countries accused of aiding Iran’s ballistic missile and drone production networks, including those tied to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Trend reports.

The U.S. State Department said the measures target multiple procurement networks that support Iran’s missile and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) programs, underscoring Washington’s efforts to curb Tehran’s military capabilities.

The action follows the September 27 reimposition of United Nations sanctions on Iran over what the UN described as Tehran’s “significant non-performance” of its nuclear commitments. Those sanctions address threats linked to Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile activities, as well as its conventional arms programs.

Washington urged all UN member states to implement the reinstated measures under Security Council resolutions 1737, 1747, 1803, and 1929, which restrict the transfer of materials and technology that could aid Iran’s missile and weapons production.

The sanctions are also part of President Donald Trump’s National Security Presidential Memorandum-2, aimed at countering Iran’s development of missiles and asymmetric weapons and limiting the IRGC’s access to financial resources.

“The United States will continue to use all available means, including sanctions on entities based in third countries, to expose, disrupt, and counter Iran’s procurement of equipment and items for its ballistic missile and UAV programs,” the State Department said, adding that such activities pose a threat to regional and international security.