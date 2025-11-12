Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani karateka wins gold at Islamic Solidarity Games

Other News Materials 12 November 2025
Azerbaijani karateka wins gold at Islamic Solidarity Games
Photo: AZERTAC

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12.​ Azerbaijani karateka Irina Zaretska claimed victory at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, after reaching the final match, Trend reports.

Competing in the 68-kilogram weight category, Zaretska faced Turkish athlete Eda Eltamur in the decisive bout and emerged victorious with a score of 5-3, securing her third title at the Islamic Solidarity Games.

Earlier, Azerbaijani athletes Medina Sadigova in the 55-kilogram category and Roman Heydarov in kata events also earned bronze medals.

