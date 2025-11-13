Kazakhstan, IMF discuss cooperation on energy sector development

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 13. Deputy Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan, Sanzhar Zharkeshov, and the Chief of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission to Kazakhstan, Ali Al-Eyd, discussed the development of Kazakhstan's energy sector in Astana, Trend reports via the ministry.

The parties reviewed current trends and prospects for the development of the energy sector. The Deputy Minister emphasized the importance of expert and analytical support from the IMF.

He highlighted how the IMF’s insights contribute to an objective assessment of ongoing challenges and the development of effective solutions that align with international standards and best global practices.

Zharkeshov and Ali Al-Eyd reaffirmed their commitment to continued dialogue and the exchange of views on matters of mutual interest.

The International Monetary Fund is a specialized agency of the UN, established to oversee international monetary and financial relations. It assists member states facing balance of payments problems through short- and medium-term lending. Kazakhstan became a member of the IMF in 1992.

During visit to Kazakhstan from May 15 through 23, 2025, the IMF mission held consultations on the prevailing economic and financial context, as well as on national economic policies and priority reforms