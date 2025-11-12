Kazakhstan, Russia sign strategic partnership declaration

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 12. Kazakhstan and Russia have signed a Declaration on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and Alliance, Trend reports via the Kremlin.

The document was signed by Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Russian President Vladimir Putin during Tokayev’s state visit to Russia.

"The document is of historic significance, reflecting the unshakable mutual trust and the broad prospects for cooperation between our peoples," Tokayev said.

He also highly praised the negotiations, noting that they took place in an open and trusting atmosphere, bringing practical benefits.

According to Tokayev, the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Russia reached approximately $28 billion by the end of 2024. Over the first 8 months of this year, it exceeded $17 billion. The goal is to increase bilateral trade to $30 billion. The accumulated volume of direct investments from Russia into Kazakhstan’s economy has surpassed $27 billion.

He noted that in 2024, Russia became Kazakhstan's largest investor, increasing capital investments to a record $4 billion. Kazakhstan's investments in Russia are also growing, with the total amount over 15 years reaching around $9 billion.

"Our relations with Kazakhstan are developing steadily. Both practice and reality confirm what is written in our fundamental documents. Kazakhstan and Russia are close partners, friends, and reliable allies to each other. This is confirmed by concrete actions. Russia is one of Kazakhstan's leading trade and economic partners and ranks first in terms of investment," Putin said earlier during talks with Tokayev.

