Tajikistan, Iran officials discuss increasing air connectivity

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, November 12. Tajikistan and Iran discussed expanding bilateral cooperation in civil aviation, including increasing flight frequency and opening new air routes between the two countries, Trend reports via the Civil Aviation Agency under the Government of Tajikistan.

The issue was reviewed at a meeting in Dushanbe between Habibullo Nazarzoda, Director of the Civil Aviation Agency under the Government of Tajikistan, and Hussein Purfarzon, President of the Civil Aviation Administration of Iran.

The officials reviewed potential new routes, including Kish-Dushanbe, Kish-Khujand, and Shiraz-Dushanbe, and emphasized professional development and training for aviation specialists.

As such, Iran's Raymon Airways will begin twice-weekly flights on the Mashhad-Dushanbe-Mashhad route starting November 19, while Kish Airlines plans charter flights on the Kish-Dushanbe-Kish route from November 28.

Nazarzoda highlighted that, under Tajikistan’s Open Skies policy, a 40 percent discount on all services at the country’s international airports is offered to attract international carriers and strengthen aviation cooperation. Currently, Somon Air and Vorish Airlines operate flights between the two countries.

Tajikistan’s Open Skies policy, which was put into effect in June 2025, gives international airlines more freedom to run more flights, utilize a wider variety of aircraft, and establish their own prices without having to equal the number of flights operated by local carriers.