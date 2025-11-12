Azerbaijan's Central Bank introduces mandatory reporting for green and sustainable portfolios

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12.​ The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) will begin implementing mandatory reporting on green and sustainable portfolios this year, said Rustam Tahirov, Director of the Financial Sector Sustainable Development Department at the CBA, Trend reports.

Speaking during a presentation of the Asian Development Bank’s (ADB) 2025 edition of the Asia Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise Monitor (ASM) report in Baku, Tahirov noted that, starting this year, financial institutions will be required to disclose their green and sustainable portfolios.

"We believe that by strengthening the green activities of financial organizations, we can also contribute to the greening of the small and medium business sector,” he said.

