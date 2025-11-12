Uzbekistan, India agree to boost multimodal transport and logistics cooperation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 12. Uzbekistan and India have agreed to develop international multimodal transport routes and establish new logistics corridors, Trend reports, citing Uztemiryulkonteyner.

As part of this initiative, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on the sidelines of an international transport and logistics exhibition between Uztemiryulkonteyner JSC and ABS Logistics, one of India’s transport and logistics companies.

The agreement aims to boost container traffic, create new transport routes, and expand transit opportunities between India, Central Asia, and Europe through Uzbekistan.

The sides also reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation in diversifying cargo flows, developing modern logistics infrastructure, and implementing advanced digital solutions to enhance efficiency and regional connectivity.

Earlier this month, Uzbekistan also reached an agreement with Pakistan to expand multimodal cargo transportation between the two countries and to develop a new international transport corridor linking Pakistan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and northern markets.

