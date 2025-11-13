Azerbaijani Parliament Committees discuss draft state budget for 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13.​ Azerbaijani Parliament committees are reviewing the draft state budget for 2026 in a joint session of the Agrarian Policy, Family, Women and Children, and Science and Education committees, Trend reports.

The draft projects total revenues of 38.6 billion manat ($22.7 billion) and expenditures of 41.7 billion manat ($24.5 billion), including 37.8 billion manat ($22.2 billion) in centralized revenues, 758.2 million manat ($445.9 million) in local revenues, 40.9 billion manat ($24 billion) in centralized expenditures, and 759.1 million manat ($446.4 million) in local expenditures.

City and regional revenues are expected to reach 16.9 billion manat ($9.94 billion), including 334.4 million manat ($196.6 million) earmarked for targeted budget funds. Local expenditures are projected at 759.1 million manat ($446.4 million), with surplus revenues transferred to centralized accounts ranging between 15.8 billion ($9.29 billion) and 847 million manat ($498.1 million).

The draft sets the ceiling for domestic borrowing at 2 billion manat ($1.1 billion) and external borrowing at 6 billion manat ($3.53 billion), while state guarantees are capped at 3 billion manat ($1.76 billion). The budget deficit is projected at 3 billion manat ($1.76 billion), to be financed through privatization proceeds, other revenue sources, internal and external borrowing, and the free balance of the unified treasury account at the start of the year.

Excluding revenues of specific executive authorities, the upper limit of the consolidated budget deficit is set at 16.9 billion manat ($9.94 billion).

