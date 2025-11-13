Road mishap in Türkiye claims Emin Ibrahimov, esteemed Azerbaijani journalist

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Society Materials 13 November 2025 12:23 (UTC +04:00)
Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13.​ Emin Ibrahimov, a well-known Azerbaijani journalist and reporter for Euronews, tragically died in a traffic accident in Türkiye, the journalist’s close associates told Trend.

Ibrahimov was recognized as one of the prominent voices in Azerbaijani journalism. His reports for Euronews, particularly those covering the Patriotic War in 2020, were widely praised for their objectivity and professional depth.

The editorial team extends its heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Emin Ibrahimov.

