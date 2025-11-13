President Mirziyoyev hails Kambarata-1 HPP as pillar of Central Asian co-op

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 13. A striking example of fraternal cooperation is the agreement between Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan on the joint implementation of the Kambarata-1 hydroelectric power plant construction project, the President Mirziyoyev's article “Central Asia on the Threshold of a New Era” says, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek president.

President Mirziyoyev also noted that cooperation on the construction of the Yavan and Fandaryn hydroelectric power plants on the Zarafshan River is moving forward with the active participation of both Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

Meanwhile, the Kambarata-1 HPP will be the largest energy facility built on the Naryn River in Kyrgyzstan’s Jalal-Abad region.

The project will include a reservoir with a capacity of 5.4 billion cubic meters and a hydropower plant with a capacity of 1,860 MW, which is expected to generate an average of 5.6 billion kWh of electricity annually.