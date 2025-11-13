Azerbaijan stands among few nations with centuries of diverse faiths' coevality - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. Azerbaijan ranks among the few nations where representatives of diverse peoples and faiths have coexisted for centuries, Chairman of the State Committee on Affairs with Religious Associations Ramin Mammadov said at the opening of the U.S. Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ office, Trend reports.

"The event we are witnessing today should be evaluated as an event that stems from the national customs and traditions formed by the Azerbaijani people over centuries, and even from their national identity.

The opening of this center once again shows that the customs and traditions that Azerbaijan has formed over the centuries are today protected, preserved, and passed on to future generations as a result of the proud policy of President Ilham Aliyev," he emphasized.

Today, Azerbaijan's Baku hosted the opening of the U.S. Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ office. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was formally registered in Azerbaijan in 2024.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel