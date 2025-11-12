People of Azerbaijan well aware that every civil servant who goes astray will ultimately be held accountable before law - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. Unfortunately, in some cases, officials cannot behave properly in society, show excessive arrogance, try to place themselves above others, thereby damaging their own reputation and tarnishing our state and its policy, President Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting with newly appointed Presidential Plenipotentiary Representative in Nakhchivan and heads of several district executive authorities, Trend reports.

''At the same time, in some cases they get involved in corruption and bribery. The people of Azerbaijan are well aware that every civil servant who goes astray will ultimately be held accountable before the law. Unfortunately, such cases still exist today. However, it is also clear to society that no illegal actions will go unpunished. Therefore, my request to you is to seriously combat unpleasant situations, select reliable, professional and morally upright people to our team and prove through your work in the regions you will lead that my choice is correct. Otherwise, of course, necessary measures will be taken,'' the head of state noted.