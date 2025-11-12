ASCO's freight transportation volumes surge in 10M2025
ASCO, a subsidiary of AZCON Holding, saw its freight volumes rise sharply over the first ten months of the year, with tankers moving nearly 3.7 million tons and dry cargo ships transporting around 1.1 million tons.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy