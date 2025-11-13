All churches live as brethren in Azerbaijan - Caucasus Muslims Office's chairman

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
13 November 2025
Basti Mammad
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. All churches live as brethren in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade said at the opening of the U.S. Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ office, Trend reports.

"I'm very happy that today a new family is joining our family. This is the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. We have a big family in Azerbaijan.

Of course, the state is the one who created this. We are trying to improve relations between religions. The foundation for this was laid by the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev. He's the founder of this propaganda," he added.

Today, Azerbaijan's Baku has hosted the opening of the U.S. Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ office. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was formally registered in Azerbaijan in 2024.

