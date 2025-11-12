Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan to visit Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 12. Adylbek Kasymaliev, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the President’s Administration of Kyrgyzstan, during the working visit to Kazakhstan's Astana on November 13, will participate in the 13th meeting of the Kyrgyz-Kazakh Intergovernmental Council, which will be co-chaired by him and Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister, Olzhas Bektenov, in both closed and expanded formats, Trend reports via the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan.

The sides are expected to address key issues related to trade and economic cooperation, as well as bilateral relations between the two countries, with several decisions expected to be made.

During the previous, 12th session of the Intergovernmental Council, which took place in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, in December 2024, the outcomes included the signing of several documents, such as the final protocol of the 12th meeting, a roadmap for increasing mutual agricultural product shipments, and a memorandum of cooperation in the field of tourism development. Additionally, an agreement was reached regarding the settlement of property rights of Kazakhstan over resort and recreational facilities located in the Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan.

According to the National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $1.075 billion from January through August 2025, a 14.8 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024. Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan are aiming to increase their trade turnover to $3 billion by 2030.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel