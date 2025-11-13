Azerbaijani ADY company estimates cargo traffic at Baku port in 10M2025
ADY (Azerbaijan Railways), part of AZCON Holding, reported a significant rise in freight operations at the Baku port over the first ten months of 2025, Trend reports. According to the company, nearly seven million tons of cargo and 86,000 TEU were handled, reflecting year-on-year increases of 5.6 percent and over 38 percent, respectively.
