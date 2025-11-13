Azerbaijan sees moderate growth in vehicle and auto parts imports in 9M2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13.​ Azerbaijan imported vehicles and their parts valued at approximately $2.16 billion from January through September 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee indicates that this represents an increase of around $478.8 million, or 28.3 percent, compared to the same period last year ($1.69 billion).

To note, Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade operations worth roughly $35.3 billion during the same period, marking a $877 million, or 2.5 percent, increase compared to last year. Exports accounted for about $18.6 billion, while imports totaled approximately $16.7 billion.

Exports decreased by around $1.24 billion, or 6.3 percent, while imports grew by about $2.1 billion, or 14.5 percent. As a result, Azerbaijan recorded a positive trade balance of roughly $1.8 billion, which is $3.37 billion, or 2.8 times, lower than the same period last year.